Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 39,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 91,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

