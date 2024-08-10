CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.
CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
CF opened at $79.77 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on CF
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CF Industries
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.