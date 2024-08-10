CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3%

CF opened at $79.77 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

