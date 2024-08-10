Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Shares Up 0.3%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 11,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 286,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 27,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

