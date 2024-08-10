Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.97. 1,060,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

