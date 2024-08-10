Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.33-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.90. 113,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,840. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

