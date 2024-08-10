CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01. 10,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 29,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.