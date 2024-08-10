CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01. 10,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 29,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

Get CHS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.