Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.31

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$67.31 and last traded at C$67.31, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.00.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.93 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

About Clairvest Group

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.46%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

