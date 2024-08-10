Clarius Group LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,550,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. 2,348,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.