Clarius Group LLC Acquires 16,359 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after buying an additional 3,917,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after buying an additional 101,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 380,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

