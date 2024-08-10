Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $199.77. 1,289,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

