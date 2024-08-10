Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,096. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

