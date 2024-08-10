Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $189,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

