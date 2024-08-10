Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 230,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,080. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

