Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 500,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.