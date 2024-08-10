Clarius Group LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 370,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,656. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.20 and a 200-day moving average of $249.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.77.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

