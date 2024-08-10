Clarius Group LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,507,000 after buying an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

