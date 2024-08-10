Clarius Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $117.40. 2,209,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

