Clarius Group LLC Has $318,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Dover by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 620.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. 635,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.67. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.