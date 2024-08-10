Clarius Group LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

