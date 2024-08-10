Clarius Group LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.32. 1,210,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.94.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

