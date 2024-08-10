Clarius Group LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. 5,374,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

