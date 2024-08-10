Clarius Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

