Clarius Group LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 12,355.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Masco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.44. 1,203,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

