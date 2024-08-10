Clarius Group LLC Has $391,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 58.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 15,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 983,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,594. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.