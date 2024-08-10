Clarius Group LLC Invests $346,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,548,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after acquiring an additional 791,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 724,218 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.