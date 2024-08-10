Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cummins by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.97. 597,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.41. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.