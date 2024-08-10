Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $292.99. 1,028,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,483 shares of company stock valued at $13,770,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

