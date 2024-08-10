Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.