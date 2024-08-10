Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

MDY stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.11. The stock had a trading volume of 696,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,960. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.