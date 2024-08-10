Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 48,860,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,371,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

