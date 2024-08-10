Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $190,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 42.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 42.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 227,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.00. 2,569,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

