Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,357. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

