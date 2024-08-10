Clarius Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.14. 858,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,795. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

