Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. 1,726,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,008. The company has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

