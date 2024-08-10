Clarius Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,528 shares of company stock worth $5,222,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,397.26. 72,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,408.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,333.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.