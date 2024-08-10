Clarius Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $126.39. The stock had a trading volume of 630,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $124.05. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

