Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,532,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JHX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 153,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,244. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.