Clarius Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

