Clarius Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 168,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 2,768,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,002. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

