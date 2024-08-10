Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CVE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.41. 6,824,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269,377. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

