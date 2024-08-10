Clarius Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

