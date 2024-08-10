Clarius Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 2,757,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

