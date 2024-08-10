Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.8143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

