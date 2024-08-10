Clarius Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.78. 300,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.