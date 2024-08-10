Clarius Group LLC Sells 6,091 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Barclays by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,563,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,203,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

