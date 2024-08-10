Clarius Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.57.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.77. 1,258,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,790. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average is $231.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

