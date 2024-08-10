Clarius Group LLC Sells 769 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,512 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after buying an additional 672,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %

RIO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $63.24. 2,652,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

