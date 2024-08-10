Clarius Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

APD traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $278.23. 1,228,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,852. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.83. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

