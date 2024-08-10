Clarius Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $212.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day moving average is $215.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

