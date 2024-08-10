Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,352,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,383,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

